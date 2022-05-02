If you're a fan of local hockey, there's quite a bit to look forward to. Both the Syracuse Crunch and the Utica Comets have secured AHL playoff spots. That means both will soon be playing some additional home games in the coming weeks.

Over the weekend, both teams were seeded as the Calder Cup schedule officially was released. Syracuse is the two-seed in the North Division and hosts Laval in a best of five series next Friday night.

Utica is the one-seed in the north and will take on the winner of Belleville and Rochester.

With additional home games at both the War Memorial and the Adirondack Bank Center, that will mean extra revenue for local businesses. Whether it's stopping in for a drink or sandwich before or after the game, it's expected to be a nice shot in the arm for area pubs and eateries.

"It helps every which way. The community, obviously four five years back, we, the Comets made a playoff run. The restaurants get busier, the concessions get busier. Everything just seems to get a lot of hype and a lot of fun, and we're looking for a long playoff run here in Utica," said Babe's at Harbor Point General Manager Jeff Stone.

The Utica Comets will have this week off before they host the first game of their best of five series. The Crunch will start their home series on Friday.

The Comets last made it to the Calder Cup Finals in 2015. The Crunch were in the finals in 2017. Both could see each other in the playoffs in a few weeks if they win their own playoff series.

If you're interested in finding out more about tickets your best option is to visit both the Crunch and Comets website. For a full playoff schedule you can visit TheAHL.com.