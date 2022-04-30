WORCESTER, Mass. — The Latin American Business Organization celebrated its 6th annual Latin Business Expo at the DCU Center Saturday.

The organization said the goal is to provide a platform for businesses to promote, market and advertise their products and services to a broad audience. They're hoping the event also helps the community support minority-owned businesses in the area.

The Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Latin American Business Organization announced their new partnership early in the day, which now establishes LABO as an affiliate partner of the chamber.

"So I think it's a good collaboration and initiative to really take advantage of the good programs as well," LABO President Elizaeth Cruz said.

"I'm actually a bored member for the Chamber of Commerce. So this is one of the things that I've been working for many years now," LABO Board Member Libis Bueno said. "To try and bridge that gap, to bring the Latin business, LABO, into the chamber and kind of make this partnership. So it's great this finally materialized. This is exciting."

"For us, it's truly rewarding and fulfilling to know that businesses have thrived, especially in the latino market, have thrived through the pandemic. And they're here to showcase their business," LABO Vice President Thais Rentas said. "So we're ecstatic and we're happy to be here."

In addition to supporting businesses, a highlight of the day was the unveiling of Roberto the Rocket — the WooSox' official mascot of Los Wepas de Worcester.