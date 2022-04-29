ORCHARD, PARK, N.Y. — Putting on shoes at the age of 10 may seem like a small feat, but for Lucas, who was diagnosed with autism at age 3 and is non-verbal, it’s a small step in the right direction.

"Even him just wanting a glass of water, if you don’t know him and you don’t know what he’s asking for, you'll never know that he wants a glass of water unless he has his device with him," said Lilly Clayson, Lucas' mother. "So having his basic needs met, if he doesn't have his supports with him he can't really function as a person."

Lilly says something as simple as a family outing with her husband and two other children can be overwhelming for Lucas, so she’s grateful more places in Western New York are offering sensory-friendly events to make it feel like her son isn’t alone in his struggles.

“We’ve had kids, over the years, come in, tears in their parent's eyes, because their kids don’t have friends," Jennifer Kline, founder and executive director of Sensational Fun in Orchard Park. "They feel isolated. There’s really no place for their kids to go, but when they come here, it’s like magic."

The nonprofit organization offers free open play Wednesday through Sunday and respite for families looking for a place to connect

Flix movie theater in Lancaster offers a sensory-friendly family film series on the first Saturday of every month.

"We've always been a proponent of helping out different organizations and, in fact, have several employees on our staff who are on the autism spectrum, so we just thought we would offer a program where families can come in," said Flix manager Tracey Janis. "We don't want it to be intimidating, we put the lights up and turn the sound down a little bit, and talking is approved."

Lilly says being able to feel comfortable in the community is a blessing and a learning experience for people on and off the spectrum.

“It’s just so nice to go places and not have to worry about someone staring at your kid and thinking that you're that oddball out," said Lilly. "When a typical kid is exposed to a person who has special needs, it helps them understand that while there are differences there’s so much that is alike with them.”