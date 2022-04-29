ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking for a job, Universal Orlando is hiring.

What You Need To Know Universal Orlando is hiring for more than 5,000 positions across its resort



Full-time, part-time, seasonal positions are available in a variety of roles



The resort also has professional career opportunities available



The hiring spree comes ahead of the summer season

​The resort announced Friday that it’s looking to fill more than 5,000 positions across its property for the summer.

Full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions are available in a variety of roles, including attractions, food service, culinary, custodial, operations, merchandise, and sales.

In a news release, Universal also said it has professional career opportunities available in information technology, marketing & sales, and human resources, with roles offering “competitive salaries” and “comprehensive benefits packages.”

Interested candidates can apply at universalorlandojobs.com, and eligible candidates will be contacted for an interview.

Universal will also hold an open in-person job fair for all hourly park positions on May 5.

Last year, Universal raised its starting hourly wage to $15 an hour, and it recently raised the starting wage for culinary jobs, with pay ranging from $16.50 to $20 an hour depending on the position.

The hiring spree comes ahead of what’s expected to be a busy summer season for area theme parks. In February, Universal announced it was looking to fill 2,500 positions.