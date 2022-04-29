CINCINNATI — A business owner in Cincinnati is using her skills to help other moms stay career-minded.

It’s not always easy for a mom to stay on task when she has two kids at her side, which rings true for Jackie Sieve.

“I will work when she’s napping and he’ll do quiet time,” Sieve said.

Sieve’s two kids, Max, 4, and Sophie, 2, require a lot of attention, but after taking some time off as an accountant when she had them, Sieve decided she wanted to get back in the workforce.

“Just because I took some time off doesn’t mean I lost any of my skill set,” she said.

But figuring out how to do that was tricky.

“That’s when I wanted to dip my toe back in and that’s how I found Teresa,” Sieve said. “I was kind of ready. I wasn’t ready to go back full time, two kids with day care, but I was ready to find me again.”

Teresa Tanner is the founder and CEO of Reserve Squad.

She’s said she’s always on the go, grabbing a quick coffee before getting back to her busy schedule, helping pair moms up with companies looking for part-time or contract work.

“Instead of leaving the company altogether, they can go into this reservist status and work in the reserve squad and do temporary and project-based work for companies,” Tanner said.

Tanner came up with the idea based on some of her own experiences.

“I was a single mom and had all kinds of different challenges throughout my career,” Tanner said. “But I also feel like those that get a lot, they also have a responsibility to pay it forward and make a better path for those women behind them.”

Now, she’s created this idea to help moms like Sieve. Which has allowed Sieve to feel like herself again and she says, be a better mom.

“I just needed something for myself to help me show up how I wanted as a more patient mother, as a more conscious, present person,” Sieve said. “And for me personally, that is in the workforce.”