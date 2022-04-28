ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal’s theme parks business continue to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and shows “no signs of slowing down,” Comcast executives said Thursday.

The parks division’s parent company released its first-quarter earnings report for 2022, showing how well the parks have been doing over the past few months.

“Our recovery from the pandemic at theme parks has been fantastic and shows no signs of slowing down,” Comcast Chief Executive Officer Brian Roberts said in a statement.

For the quarter, parks revenue increased $941 million to $1.6 billion, a big improvement from the same quarter last year, when parks were still operating with capacity limits.

The company also praised Universal Orlando, which generated its highest adjusted EBITDA on record for a first quarter.

Overall, Comcast reported a net income of $3.55 billion.

Executives are set to discuss earnings in a call with analysts Thursday morning.