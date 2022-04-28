WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Word earlier this week that Twitter has accepted billionaire Tesla owner Elon Musk’s roughly $44 billion bid to buy the social media company has fueled speculation about a headquarters relocation from San Francisco to Texas.

Considering that Musk has moved to Texas and that he now has Tesla, SpaceX and The Boring Company operating in the Lone Star State, there’s a great deal of speculation that he may relocate Twitter.

One Texan is hoping Musk chooses Williamson County for a Twitter relocation. In fact, Jim Schwertner tweeted at Musk, offering him 100 acres in Schwertner, Texas, for just such a move.

Elon Musk, Move Twitter to Schwertner, TX. 38 Miles North of Austin in Williamson County, and we will give you 100 Acres for FREE — Jim Schwertner (@JimSchwertner1) April 26, 2022

Musk can probably afford 100 acres without issue, but Williamson County is growing by leaps and bounds.

Not familiar with Schwertner? It’s an unincorporated community in Williamson County located about 28 miles north-northwest of Round Rock. Jim Schwertner is a rancher in the area who also identifies as a pilot and former Texas A&M regent.

Earlier in the week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called on Musk to move Twitter as well, though he didn’t specify a location within the state.

.@elonmusk. Bring Twitter to Texas to join Tesla, SpaceX & the Boring company. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 25, 2022

According to a report from the Associated Press, the Twitter deal is expected to close this year but shareholders have yet to weigh in, as do U.S. regulators and regulators in other counties in which the social media company operates.