Getting active is important for your health, which you’ve likely heard many times before. There are plenty of ways to get physically fit, including a new addition to Metro Fitness in downtown Syracuse.

They officially opened Metro Spin earlier this month. Their new spin room has bright flashing lights, and loud, up-beat music as you get your blood pumping.

There’s 30 different bikes and fitness classes ranging from beginners, to more experienced riders. The instructor will make sure you are comfortable on your bike, and help you adjust the difficulty level on your individual machine. The spin director says it's a kind, helpful and non-competitive environment. The spin classes are all in a remodeled locker room.

“I don’t personally like to be on a piece of cardio equipment staring at the timer. An hour goes by fast, the energy is really high, the music is great, the lighting creates a great ambiance," said Randy Sabourin, owner at Metro Fitness.

Metro Fitness has been in business for 27 years in Syracuse. The World Health Organization says adults 18 to 64 should be doing at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate aerobic physical activity each week.

To sign up for Metro Spin in Syracuse, you need an individual class pass or a gym membership.