COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state’s public and private sectors are teaming up to make Ohio one of the largest clean energy hubs in the country.

Ohio leaders are working to come up with a plan for why Ohio should house one of the biggest hydrogen hubs in the country.

President of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce Steve Stivers led an event Thursday announcing the Ohio Clean Hydrogen Hub Alliance.

The group formed after Congress passed a bill within the Biden administration’s Infrastructure Act that creates a grant program focused on blue hydrogen — a product derived from natural gas.

“We’re working to develop a strategy for Ohio to be that blue hydrogen fuel center hub in the country,” said Stivers.

The Stark County Regional Transit Authority and the Hyperion Corporation, both part of the alliance, brought hydrogen-powered vehicles to showcase why they believe it’s worth inves​ting in.

“It’s a really fast refuel, so three to five minutes just like your car today,” said Angelo Kafantaris, CEO of the Hyperion Corporation. “Second thing is lots of range.”

Stivers emphasized Ohio is the place to build the hub, and make the fuel.

“This is the ideal place because it’s more economic, because we have the capability to scale it with our workforce and our population and because we’re in the right place in the country so those things together,” said Stivers.

For a full list of partners in the Ohio Clean Hydrogen Hub Alliance, visit the alliance's website.