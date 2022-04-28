The City Council has approved legislation to delay the implementation of a new salary transparency law until later this year.
The law, which would require most businesses to post salary ranges with job advertisements, was supposed to go into effect next month.
After the business community raised concerns, the council approved a bill that delays the law from going into effect until November.
Council members made other tweaks to the law, including making sure it applies to hourly wages, as well as giving businesses 30 days to fix any violations before getting a fine.