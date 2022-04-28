AUSTIN, Texas — Get those tastebuds activated with some new steak restaurant options that are to open downtown in the spring. There’s nothing quite like a big juicy steak and soon there’ll be two new restaurants serving just that and more.

Dean’s Italian Steakhouse is one of the two new restaurants to be available to Texans soon. The steakhouse will be an establishment that’ll take over Osteria Pronto (OP) Italian within the JW Marriot on 110 East Second Street.

The hotel is refreshing its eatery service with this new restaurant update. Customers can expect “… a classic American steakhouse with Italian expression serving up prime cuts of beef and authentic house-made pasta, including 100% American Wagyu. Dean’s honors an innovative passion for deep-rooted hospitality, searing a timeless legacy in Austin,” according to the restaurant’s website.

The second new steakhouse addition has roots in San Antonio and is spreading them out to Austin. J-Prime Steakhouse will be located on 301 Brazos Street, Suite 150.

It will replace the former Dallas-based Tex-Mex restaurant Uncle Julio’s. “Our full service dinner is delicious at a great fare, setting the standard in our modern steakhouse, with unmatched culinary service. In addition, with a complete craft bar that includes a variety of mixed drink options, we have everything you need for an unparalleled night out,” reads its website.

Whichever restaurant you choose to try upon opening day, both businesses claim to guarantee a wonderful culinary experience.