After nearly 28 years on the Supreme Court, Justice Stephen Breyer, one of the longest-tenured justices in the high court’s storied history, participated in his last scheduled oral arguments.

The case — a dispute between the state of Oklahoma and tribal authorities about the authority to prosecute individuals accused of crimes on Native American land — was the last of the term ahead of Breyer’s retirement this summer.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who served with Breyer for nearly two decades, delivered short but emotional remarks at the end of Wednesday’s arguments.

“As many of you know, Justice Breyer has announced his retirement from the court, effective when we rise for the summer recess,” Roberts said. “That means the oral argument we have just concluded is the last the court will hear with Justice Breyer on the bench.”

“For 28 years, this has been his arena for remarks profound and moving, questions challenging and insightful and hypotheticals downright silly,” he continued. “This sitting alone has brought us radioactive muskrats and ‘John the Tigerman.’”

As Roberts discussed Breyer’s penchant for hypothetical scenarios, laughter could be heard in the courtroom.

“Now, at the appropriate time, we will, in accordance with tradition and practice, read and enter into the record an exchange of letters between the court and Justice Breyer marking his retirement,” Roberts said, his voice cracking with emotion. “For now, we leave the courtroom with deep appreciation for the privilege of sharing this bench with him.”

The affable moderate justice, 83, will be replaced by his former clerk, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was confirmed by the Senate earlier this month. Jackson will be the first Black woman and first federal public defender to serve on the nation’s highest court.