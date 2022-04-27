MILWAUKEE — The past three years haven’t been the easiest for the beauty industry.

First the COVID-19 pandemic, then supply and demand issues and labor shortages.

Kyle Castro manages all three locations of Scottfree Salon. There’s one in Milwaukee, Mequon and Chicago. He says each salon is adapting to its new normal, which includes price increases due to inflation.

“Price increases have gone up across the board,” said Castro.

For example, a box of hair foils has doubled in price. Castro says this leaves Scottfree Salon no other choice but to raise its prices for customers. It’s not just the price increases that’s impacting the salon, shipping delays have been an issue too.

“The bottle they can get,” said Castro. “The cap here that has the nozzle they can get that. The serum they can get is that too. The cap they couldn’t get for two months, so without the packaging we couldn’t get it for months.

The pandemic has also impacted new cosmetologists. Makayla Clements has dreamt of becoming a hair stylist, and her dream became a reality during a time of uncertainty.

“When COVID happened, I was working an HR job, and they laid off the HR team,” said Clements. “So this would be the perfect time for me to go to cosmetology school.”

While the pandemic opened a new door for her, it also came with its obstacles of virtual learning.

“We were looking through an iPad,” said Clements. “A pretty small iPad trying to see how to blow-dry through a small screen. How to flat iron, do updos.”

Despite her schooling not being a traditional approach, she’s now finishing up an assisting program and will soon be a full-time stylist at the salon.

Castro says despite the past few years not being easy, Scottfree Salon is learning to adapt for its customers.