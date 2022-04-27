CLEVELAND — Spirit Airlines is temporarily dropping service at Akron Canton Airport, citing a nationwide pilot shortage and other issues.

Spirit will suspend nonstop service from Akron-Canton to Orlando and Myrtle Beach form June 5 to Nov. 1. The airlines also announced it's adjusting flights at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, halting nonstop flights from Cleveland to Cancun and New Orleans starting in June.

However, at Cleveland Hopkins, it will resume daily service to Dallas Fort-Worth, and add a second flight to Myrtle Beach.

“Spirit is joining several other airlines in proactively adjusting our summer schedule to provide additional flexibility during the busy summer travel season and ensure we provide the travel experience our Guests have come to expect from us," officials released in a statement.

While the nation faces a shortage of pilots, the Regional Airline Association estimates about half the pilots in the U.S. will retire in the next 15 years.