MILWAUKEE — At Jeff’s Shoe Repair, Jeff Brandenburg likes to do things the old fashioned way.

As he polishes and repairs shoes using a machine dating to the early 1920s, it is clear he takes great pride in what he does.

“A lot of my customers see the passion I have and enjoy the quality of my work,” said Brandenburg as he worked to repair a high heel shoe.

In an era where “toss it out and buy it new” is the norm, Brandenburg dares be different.

A loyal customer base has kept him in business for 37 years, but the COVID-19 pandemic has tested his ability to stay afloat. It remains an ongoing problem.

“Our business is down 55 to 60% of what it used to be before the pandemic,” said Brandenburg. “People aren’t going out and they aren’t working,”

Brandenburg said with many people working from home, shoes that normally would need repair aren’t getting worn. That cuts down on the need to repair them.

It is a significant reason why business is declining, but far from the only factor. Brandenburg said many new shoes today are made so that even his skilled hands can’t be of help.

“The shoes they are buying nowadays are just unrepairable, they have molded soles and heels and we can’t do anything with them,” Brandenburg said.

As a result, Brandenburg estimates he has to tell about 20% of customers who bring in shoes that he is not able to provide repairs.

While he hopes business will eventually rebound, it is clear it is not coming back quickly.

For now, Brandenburg said he hopes to continue working for at least another five years before retiring.