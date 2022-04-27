MADISON, Wis. — A top financial insurance and retirement planning company used by 95% of credit unions is now hiring.

Representatives with CUNA Mutual Group, headquartered on Madison’s west side, said the company was looking to bring on 140 individuals who are ready for opportunity and advancement.

“IT, Communications, finance, I mean, really, it’s kind of across our business areas,” CUNA Mutual’s Director of Talent Andrea Cooper said. “And it’s claims call centers, really from entry level opportunities to leadership roles.”

Cooper said advancement is one thing the company prides itself on on offering employees.

Maricela Castillo knows that well. The research specialist started as an intern — and now helps credit unions better understand their clients’ financial dreams and desires.

“Actually decided I wanted to do market research and like a community type research when I was 13,” she said. “So for me, credit unions were the only way, so when I started learning more about why they were so great and what they did for their members. That’s when I really started to get this passion.”

Every day, Castillo gets to make a difference by doing deep dives into multi-cultural business strategy.

“The research is difficult, I would say right if you’re looking at these statistics to talk about people’s hardships and talking about how they were cut out of systems and how they’re basically not always standards for them to succeed,” she said about highlighting awareness for the credit unions her company serves.

Besides tuition reimbursement, the company also offers remote or on campus options for creative collaborations. But above all, Cooper said the company offers inclusiveness and flexibility for its workforce of 4,000 plus employees.

“We are committed to being flexible so for me, maybe that’s I work from home, for Cella maybe that means she starts her day a little later so she can take her kids to school, right? I mean, whatever that flexibility might look like. It’s okay with us,” Cooper said. “Because we feel like we can deliver and drive results and be flexible.”

Castillo agreed that that perk was an important one as she continues to examine the financial needs of her credit unions and their clients.

“Because there’s so much more that we have left to do is a long journey and we are truly at the start of it,” Castillo said.

Those interested can learn more about these openings at https://www.cunamutual.com.