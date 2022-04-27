BELMONT, N.C. — A North Carolina college student is juggling between playing basketball, taking a full load of classes and running a new business.

Charles “Chuck” Solomon is the CEO of Solomon Media Management.

Solomon started his company last year, joining a record 5.4 million new businesses across the nation in 2021, per the U.S. Census Bureau.

“I think there’s a stigma out there that when you’re in college that you can’t get into the professional world, or you have to wait your four years,” Solomon said. “And I just felt why wait?”

Solomon is a junior at Belmont Abbey College. The New Jersey native has been part of the private college’s basketball team since his freshman year.

“I came in here, eager to play, and coach [Dan Ficke] picked me, threw me at the five,” Solomon said. “He saw that I play hard, keep high energy and as an older guy now it’s kind of my duty to keep these guys going.”

Solomon relies on his energetic spirit to keep his teammates’ focused on the court. He said keeping the team united has helped them win back-to-back conference championships.

“Our camaraderie is awesome,” Solomon said. “These guys play hard, we work hard, and that’s a key component to any successful team.”

Solomon says his summer internship with the Gastonia Honey Hunters inspired him to start his company. He developed social media strategies for the minor league baseball team and found his niche.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve their experience,” Solomon said. “Like adjusting to a budget, or anything that companies may stumble upon across the way... because they’re on a rollercoaster just as well.”

Solomon has at least five clients on his roster. He said when he’s feeling stuck he thinks of the advice his mother often shares with him: “Always challenge the ordinary.”

“I think she’s inspired as well,” Solomon said. “Of course proud as a mom to see me challenging the ordinary and trying to push my limits and grow in the professional world.”

He says the increased responsibility is exhausting, but just as he pushes through on the court to win, he plans to do the same as a CEO.

“I think every day despite those tiring days… when you just don’t want to get up and do the work. It takes sacrifice to achieve greatness,” Solomon said. “And I’m willing to sacrifice what it takes to get to that level.”

Solomon is on track to graduate with a sports management degree in 2023.

New business filings in North Carolina were up 40% between 2020 and 2021, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

The U.S. Small Business Administration district director for North Carolina, Michael Arriola, said the pandemic led many people to reconsider their current careers.

“In some ways, the pandemic has illustrated that for many folks, life is too short,” Arriola said. “So they want to do something new — they want to start a business.”

The path to starting a new business can be rocky.

Data from the U.S. of Bureau of Labor Statistics show about 20% of small businesses fail within the first year. By the end of their fifth year, roughly 50% have faltered.

The Small Business Administration offers 10 steps to start a new business on its website.