Licenses for established cannabis growers are already going out. There are several businesses in Central New York that have theirs, and one of them is in Oswego County.

At Ananda Farms the owner says she has 30 days from when she got approved to get her full security plan together, and then another six months to get her full business operations plan submitted. However, she’s taking it a step further by collaborating with her community on what this will look like for everyone who lives there.

Sarah Stenuf was running her first you-pick hemp operation at her Ananda farms location in Oswego County last year. Now she has an adult-use conditional cultivator license. That’s because she's grown hemp in New York over the last four years. Once she submits all of her final plans, she can begin growing cannabis.

“We're putting in all new ventilations, rolling rack systems, a whole new nursery and vegetation system in here,” said Sarah Stenuf, owner at Ananda Farms.

This big change on the horizon means they need to renovate their greenhouses to be ready for when they can begin planting cannabis.

“We're putting in harder plastic so more of kind of like that Dutch style greenhouse with the harder plastic walls instead of a soft plastic," said Stenuf.

On top of renovation work, there's also paperwork to make sure they meet their 30-day deadline to have their security plan in place.

"Which the better we do on a business standpoint, the better our municipalities do because of the taxes that they get back," said Stenuf.

Stenuf wanted to get Fulton ahead of the curve on this new business venture. So she connected with Mayor Deanna Michaels and they formed the Fulton Cannabis and Hemp Advisory Council. It has a wide variety of people on board, including zoning, the police department and a professor. They talk about points where they agree and disagree on cannabis.

“And we realized that if we don't get a handle on this, and start to put some laws and regulations in place, it's going to get out of control and our community's going to pay the price," said Fulton City Mayor Deanna Michaels.

The board has only had three monthly meetings, but it's enough for Stenuf to be optimistic.

“Led me to see incredible hope and opportunities for the city of Fulton already," said Stenuf.

Michaels she said when recreational marijuana was legalized, illegal shops began opening in Fulton, which was one of the big catalysts behind starting the advisory board. Now there are six operating shops in the city, all cooperating with local government to be in compliance.

Currently, preliminary zoning maps for Fulton have already been drafted, in regards to where cannabis can be sold and advertised.

Stenuf says she has had local officials reaching out to her from different parts of the state hoping to learn from their hemp advisory council so they can apply it to their local government.