BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County is trying to help drivers save some money at the gas pump.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz says he's sent a resolution to the legislature to temporarily cap the county's sales tax on gas at $2 per gallon from June 1 through February 2023.

There's bipartisan support for this.

County Legislator Joe Lorigo is celebrating the news, saying he will work with his colleagues in the minority caucus to try to make the $2 cap permanent.

The Erie County Office of Consumer Protection says it will monitor prices to make sure the savings are passed on to drivers.

Niagara County legislators voted to cap their gas sales tax at $3 per gallon.