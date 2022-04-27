CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis.— The grieving process continued for the close knit community of Chippewa Falls. Local businesses showed support for Lily Peters by hanging bright purple ribbons across the downtown area.

Peters, a 10-year-old girl from Chippewa Falls, was killed earlier this week.

Tracy Heidtke has owned and operated 4:30 AM Coffee House for the last 20 years. She said she felt it was crucial to show her support to the community she cares for deeply.

“It’s important for us,” said Heidtke. “We’re a small community, we know everybody or somebody who knows somebody. It doesn’t happen here, but it has and so we don’t know what to do and we feel helpless.”

The news of Peters’ tragic death has rocked the entire community, whether they knew the child personally or not.

“You can’t wrap your head around kids being involved,” said Heidtke. “It’s one thing for adults and that’s hard enough, but then to try to explain it to kids.”

Down a few blocks, other businesses stayed busy creating t-shirts, buttons and other things to show support.

The Chippewa Store paused most of its regular business to create these items.

Anna Rocque, who is volunteering her time to put together handmade buttons, fulfilled orders from across town and beyond.

“I was born and raised in Chippewa,” said Rocque. “Just seeing the community come together for such a tragic event, I guess I never thought in a million years something like this would happen in our town.”

All proceeds from sales of their items will go towards a community-made fund for Peters, continuing the efforts of honoring her life.

“It’s very humbling that people will gather not knowing the situation or not knowing at all,” said Rocque.

Whether wearing purple or supporting a local business, this community has rallied side by side through a tough moment, taking each step of grief, together.​