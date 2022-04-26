Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced in a statement.

"She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence," her office said in a release.

The vice president has not been in close contact with President Joe Biden or first lady Jill Biden "due to their respective recent travel schedules," her office added. The last time the president and vice president were in close contact was April 18.

Harris' husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, tested positive for COVID-19 last month amid a wave of positive COVID diagnoses in the nation's capital, including a number of key cabinet secretaries and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif..

The vice president is fully vaccinated and received two booster doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, including most recently on April 1.

Harris was not the only Washington figure to announce a positive COVID diagnosis on Tuesday: Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., also announced they tested positive. Both Democratic lawmakers said that they are experiencing "minor symptoms" in separate statement.

The White House has put in place strict COVID-19 protocols around the president, vice president and their spouses, including daily testing for those expected to be in close contact with them. Biden is tested regularly on the advice of his physician, the White House has said.

After more than two years and nearly a million deaths in the U.S., the virus is still killing more than 300 people a day in the U.S., according to the CDC. The unvaccinated are at a far greater risk, more than three times as likely to test positive and 20 times as likely to die from the virus than those who have received at least a primary dose of the vaccines, according to the public health agency.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.