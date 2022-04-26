AUGUSTA — The longtime president of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce and one of the best known advocates for businesses in the state said Monday that he will soon step down.

Dana Connors has led the chamber for almost three decades. He said he would step down by the end of the year.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Connors “has dedicated his life to making Maine the best place to live, work, and start and grow a business.” Connors served on Mills' economic recovery committee that played a role in the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Connors joined the chamber in 1994 after serving under other Maine governors, including a stint as transition director for former Gov. Angus King, who is now an independent U.S. senator. Connors also spent 16 years as the city manager of Presque Isle in northern Maine.