EDEN, N.C. — A group of HBCU graduates is joining forces to educate people about the benefits of CBD.

What You Need To Know

GoldHouse CBD is a specialized dispensary

It's Black-owned

Common ways to use CBD include orally through capsules and oil and inhaling through vape cartridges

GoldHouse CBD is the first CBD dispensary in Eden. It's also Black-owned.

The specialized dispensary opened its doors in March with products from Black-owned farms.

One owner, Jon Dowd-Smith, suffers from ADHD.

“I started hearing about CBD, Delta 8, and so forth and tried it out," Dowd-Smith said. "And immediately got those effects of focus, relaxation, clear mind."

Which is the reason he and his friends opened GoldHouse CBD.

"Five of us all went to high school together," Dowd-Smith said. "We all had a love for cannabis."

He says his goal is to help others as the product has helped him.

"To provide this platform for people so they can understand that this stuff is actually good for you," Dowd-Smith said

Some common ways to use CBD include orally through capsules and oil, topically through lotion and inhaling through vape cartridges. However, the CDC does not recommend smoking in any form.