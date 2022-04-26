SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. - A Southborough business is the Minority Owned Business of the Year for Massachusetts.

Gauri Bhalakia owns ARCpoint Labs in Southborough. She said she prides her business on being both a woman and minority owned.

The U.S. Small Business Administration selected ARCpoint as one of the companies for the National Small Business Week awards.

ARCpoint Labs is a full-service national third-party provider and administrator of diagnostic testing for individuals, companies, and legal and health care professionals.

Bhalakia said she works closely with local companies.

“One of the key things that I am very proud of from the business standpoint is our service to local businesses and understanding their requirements and customizing our solutions to meet those requirementsm,” Bhalakia said. “I think our close relationships with local businesses is a point of pride for us.”

ARCpoint will receive its award from the SBA in a ceremony on May 5. They plan on opening a Worcester location next month.