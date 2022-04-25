FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — As the Walt Disney Company remains in a feud with the state of Florida and its governor, Ron DeSantis, a Texas judge has an idea: relocate Disney World to the Lone Star State.

What You Need To Know Walt Disney Company remains in a feud with the state of Florida and its governor, Ron DeSantis



Fort Bend County Judge KP George suggests moving the “Happiest Place on Earth” from Orlando, Florida, to his county in Texas, which is located just outside Houston



George invited Chapek to pay his county a visit to see the opportunities it may offer



This letter comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stripped the theme park of a decades-long agreement of self-government after Disney criticized the "Don't Say Gay" law

In an April 22 letter to Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Fort Bend County Judge KP George suggests moving the “Happiest Place on Earth” from Orlando, Florida, to his county in Texas, which is located just outside Houston.

From Timone & Pumba to Tinker Bell, Disney characters are as diverse as Fort Bend County families. I welcome @Disney to visit Fort Bend County as your next destination while you face attacks from the modern day political extremists like @RonDeSantisFL. pic.twitter.com/UMtvN4Cudj — County Judge KP George (@JudgeKPGeorge) April 21, 2022 ​

“While you, your company, employees, and diverse fans face authoritarian, anti-business, and culture war attacks from extremists in Florida, we in Fort Bend are more than ready to welcome the Disney family with thousands of good paying jobs and billions of dollars of investments,” George wrote.

He boasted of Fort Bend’s diversity, high graduation rates, location and large amounts of land as great factors to be the next home to Disney World. George draws attention to other large companies including Amazon, Texas Instruments and Comcast that have invested in the Fort Bend community with thousands of “good paying jobs.”

RELATED:

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick plans version of Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law

Opponents of the bill nicknamed 'Don't Say Gay' say self-expression is at risk

At the end of the letter, George invites Chapek to pay his county a visit to see the opportunities it may offer.

This letter comes after DeSantis stripped the theme park of a decades-long agreement of self-government after Disney criticized the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law.

On the same day, George also penned a letter to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, inviting the social media platform to also make a home in Fort Bend County.