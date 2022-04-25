TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport is hosting its first master plan update Monday.

It's a public meeting to inform the community about the airport's progress.

It's also a chance for residents to give their feedback and ask questions.

What You Need To Know Tampa International Airport Master Plan Update



Public meeting to inform the community about the airport's progress



A chance for residents to give their feedback and ask questions

Today will be the first of three public meetings. The general public meeting is Monday at 6 p.m.

The other two dates will be announced later this year.

This meeting is for anyone interested in learning more about TPA’s 2022 Master Plan Update and providing feedback to help inform this 2-year process.

Attendees will see presentations from TPA CEO Joe Lopano and airport consulting firm Ricondo and Associates, who is leading the MPU process for the airport. Participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions.

The master plan update is part of a regular revalidation process prescribed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to analyze TPA’s overall capacity, operational and customer needs, as well as emerging industry trends. It helps airport staff anticipate and prepare for future passenger and aircraft demand, prepare a strategy for cohesive development, maintain long-term financial sustainability and leverage state and federal funding sources. Ultimately, the MPU document provides airport staff with a clear path forward for smart development and improvements.

“The MPU is critical to shaping the vision for Tampa International Airport for years to come,” said Lopano. “The decisions we make now will be felt by millions of travelers so it is vital that we get this plan right. We inherited one of the best airport facilities in the world and want to make sure we continue to strengthen our legacy of innovation and excellence.”

For more information about TPA’s 2022 Master Plan Update visit: https://www.tampaairport.com/master-plan/2022-update