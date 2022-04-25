A judge in New York is holding former President Donald Trump in contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena from N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James' office.

Trump will be fined $10,000 per day until he complies with the subpoena to turn over documents to the attorney general's office as part of its investigation into the former president's business dealings.

"Mr. Trump, I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously, I hereby hold you in civil contempt and fine you $10,000 a day," New York Supreme Court judge Arthur Engoron said Monday.

"In a major victory, a court has ruled in our favor to hold Donald Trump in contempt of court," James wrote on Twitter after the ruling.. "Donald Trump must pay $10,000 per day for every day that he continues to defy the court's order to turn over documents to my office."

Today, justice prevailed.



Our investigation into Donald Trump and the Trump Organization’s financial dealings will continue undeterred because no one is above the law. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) April 25, 2022

Spokespeope for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The former president has previously railed against James' investigation, branding it a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.