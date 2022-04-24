The rev of an engine is a welcoming sound for Matt Skinner and bikers all across the country. The weather is getting nicer, and riding season is finally here.

“It’s really exciting, because as we know, the last couple of years have been a little bit crazy in this world with the pandemic and everything, so it’s nice to see people back out and doing their thing, and it’s great to see them in here, and faces we haven’t seen in a while,” said Matt Skinner, Southern Tier Harley Davidson general manager.

But the nicer temperatures aren’t the only things bringing more customers into the store. Gas prices are higher than they’ve been in years, and more people are now turning in their cars for bikes like these.

“As we all see, we all pass gas stations every day. Fuel prices are pretty much out of sight at this point. Another great aspect of motorcycling is, it’s not only fun, but they’re fuel efficient vehicles,” said Skinner.

A typical motorcycle will get you an average of 44 miles per gallon, while an average car gets you around 24. As a result, business is also up on the repair side, as more people look to return to riding.

For Skinner, that love started many years ago.

“I started riding when I was 14 on dirt bikes. I’ve always loved motorcycles, always liked dirt bikes, so it’s a great thing to do for a living. If you enjoy doing what you do for a living, you’ll never work a day in your life,” said Skinner.

For Skinner, keeping the store stocked has been a challenge, just as it has for car dealers. As interest in riding grows, a worldwide supply chain issue continues to looms.

“Whether it’s just every day parts to maintain your motorcycle or even the new product coming in, there’s still serious raw material shortages and supply chain issues,” said Skinner.

Despite the challenges, Skinner is just as excited to come into work today, as he was when he started 30 years ago.

Southern Tier Harley Davidson now offers a motorcycle safety course for those new riders. Anyone interested can either stop by or give them a call at (607) 773-0264.