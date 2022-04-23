UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Leading tech and innovation professionals from around the state gathered Saturday at John Carroll University for the first ever Ohio Tech Summit. Sponsored by OhioX, a tech nonprofit, and the university, the summit featured a full day of content and networking experiences with entrepreneurs, education and civic leaders.

"Today is about bringing together innovators from across the state — from Cincinnati, to Columbus, to Cleveland," said Chris Berry, president and CEO of OhioX.

The mission of OhioX is to build Ohio into a tech hub.



Calvin Cooper is the co-founder and CEO of Rhove, a real estate company based in Columbus. He participated in a panel discussion featuring startups. Rhove seeks to expand access to property ownership. As Cooper explained, "Everybody should be able to own places in the communities where they live."



“Ohio is on the cutting edge in so many ways," said Scott Allen,, a professor in John Carroll University's Boler College of Business.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb made an appearance of the summit to welcome business leaders and students.