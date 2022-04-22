WORCESTER, Mass. - A proposal to tear down a restaurant and a two-story building at Piccadilly Plaza on Shrewsbury Street and construct a bank, a Starbucks with a drive-thru, and a retail building will be presented to Worcester’s Conservation Commission on April 25.

The proposal, presented to the City by Bohler Engineering and American East Coast II LLC, calls for the removal of the existing buildings, including Terra Brasilis restaurant (formerly the Piccadilly Pub) and a two-story retail space with eight units, including Paul Conzo day spa, a law office and other small businesses.

In its place, the companies are proposing constructing a 5,032 sq. ft. bank with a drive-thru, a 2,225 sq. ft. Starbucks restaurant with a drive-thru, and a 3,000 sq.ft. retail building. They would build the bank where Terra Brasilis is located, the retail building would be closer to Belmont Street, and the Starbucks would face Shrewsbury Street.

According to the proposal, the redevelopment of the Shrewsbury Street property would create 17,200 sq. ft. of landscape area. There would be 85 parking spaces and six handicap accessible spaces.

If the city approves the proposal, the Starbucks would be the fifth in Worcester, along with locations on Park Avenue, East Central Street, inside the Target on Lincoln Street and one currently under construction on Grafton Street.

American East Coast II LLC purchased the property for $3.2 million in December 2020. The plaza was constructed in 1987, according to city records.