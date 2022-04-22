MILWAUKEE— One Milwaukee store is looking to make sustainable shopping easier.

The Glass Pantry allows customers to buy everything from pasta to pretzels in bulk. Rather than purchasing products pre-packed in plastic, customers can bring their own bags or use glassware provided by the store.

Store owner Jenna Meier was inspired to open The Glass Pantry after finding it difficult to buy eco-friendly products without traveling to many different stores.

“I don't think we are going to see a massive shift in shopping habits unless it is just as convenient as all the disposable options. I think that needs to be the goal: Making it more accessible and affordable,” said Meier.

Meier said she has seen customers be more successful by making lifestyle changes gradually. ​​If someone is looking to shop more sustainably, Meier recommended people begin by making small changes to their daily shopping habits rather than trying to go completely plastic free all at once.