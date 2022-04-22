MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — To kick off Earth Day, the SunCoast Blood Bank will offer donors a tree planted in their name. The tree's progress can be tracked online.

The center partnered with Forestmanic, and plans to plant more than 40,000 trees around the world.

The SunCoast Blood Center is also the nations first green-certified blood bank.

“We have recycling on all of our busses, we have blood bags that would go in the trash, we recycle all of those, so we try to recycle as much as we can,” says CEO Scott Bush.

Despite the environmental-conscious progress, Bay Area blood banks have been suffering.

The SunCoast Blood Center not only partners with local hospitals, but places like the mayo clinic, and the u-s army, sending life-saving blood oversees.

Finding donors has always been difficult, but Bush says the pandemic made it even worse.

“High schools make up around 25% of the blood supply— this past year, it made up four percent,” says Bush. “As with these restrictions with high schools, businesses and them working virtual, our blood drives are a fraction of what it used to be.”

The blood center hopes the tree initiative will bring more people to donate.

Also, with every donation, there will be $10 given to blood banks to Ukraine, to help them buy necessary supplies.