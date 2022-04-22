CLEVELAND — Thousands of plastic bags leave grocery stores each day. Many are used just once, then thrown away. On Earth Day, Giant Eagle stores in Cuyahoga County removed plastic bags to encourage customers to be more eco-friendly.

What You Need To Know Plastic pollution is a problem around the world



According to Earthday.org, five trillion plastic bags will be used worldwide this year



That’s about 160,000 bags every second



Giant Eagle stores in northeast Ohio are making a change to help find a solution to this problem

“When you really dive into the statistics and into the research that exists around what happens to these single use plastic bags, it is unbelievable how many of them end up in the waste stream end up littering our environment,” said Jannah Jablonowski, a spokesperson for Giant Eagle.

Jablonowski said the Pittsburgh-based grocery chain aims to be an environmental leader in the grocery industry.

“We’re also implementing this in Erie, Pennsylvania. So those are the two major markets that we’re starting with,” said Jablonowski. “We want to [number] one, inspire other people in the grocery industry and other businesses to follow suit so we can come together to make an even bigger impact in that space.”

The supermarket stopped using single-use plastic bags in 2020, but had to discontinue the policy later that year because of the pandemic. The company has multiple sustainability initiatives, including being committed to eliminating single-use plastic bags from their operations nationwide by 2025, and working toward achieving 50% carbon neutrality by 2030 and net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

They also want to divert 90% of waste from landfills by 2025.

Larry Krock, a Giant Eagle customer, has been using reusable bags for years. He said he’s happy grocery stores are finally catching up.

“It seems like a simple step, but it’s more important than people realize. You’re raising environmental consciousness and encourage people to do simple things, baby steps,” said Krock. “As a grocery store, you’re dependent on people being able to grow things, otherwise, you’ve got no business. So if the climate doesn’t improve, and people can’t continue to grow things, you’re done.”

The grocery industry at large has a significant environmental impact. Not only are there plastic bags at checkout, but companies package many food items in plastic.

Jablonowski said eliminating single-use plastic bags is just the start of Giant Eagle’s journey.

“It’s going to be an excellent first step. But that’s really what it is, is a first step,” said Jablonowski. “We’re reevaluating a lot of packaging and making a lot of exciting moves, especially within our own brand product lines, where we have a lot of control and a lot of ownership to really determine how we can be a more sustainable business.”

Experts estimate it can take plastic bags anywhere from 10 to hundreds of years to break down in a landfill.

“As a species, we need to stop taking advantage of the earth,” said Krock.

Jablonowski said she thinks this plastic bag ban is a step toward helping save this world from ourselves and leading the next generation into a better tomorrow.

“Happy Earth Day,” said Jablonowski.

The plastic bag ban is for all Giant Eagle, Market District and Getgo Stores in Cuyahoga County. Giant Eagle has plans to stop using plastic bags in other Ohio counties, but there is no timeline yet.

The store will give thousands of reusable bags will out for free to customers in the coming weeks.