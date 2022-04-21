HAMBURG, N.Y. — Alcohol to-go, a proposal many local restaurants were fighting for, is now law — and they're already starting to see the benefits.

Butera's Craft Beer & Craft Pizza in Hamburg is happy with the passing of the law, especially with the cost of goods going up.

The restaurant already sold canned beer, but now they're able to sell smaller quantities of beer and wine to go.

Owner Jimmy Butera says takeout is almost 50% of their business, and they're getting a lot of orders with alcohol added on.

Sales have already gone up 15% over the last two weeks.

“It makes sense to jump on it right away because we have the ability to expand our footprint, as well as our takeout sales,” he said.

Butera, who's also the Buffalo chapter president of the New York State Restaurant Association, says other restaurants are also seeing a sales increase.

As for Butera's, they've considering getting a farm license in order to sell spirits distilled with state ingredients for years, and the new rule is giving them more of a reason to get one.