TAMPA, Fla. — The first reading of a new ordinance at Tampa City Council is set for today.

The ordinance is an attempt to strike balance between increasing rent for tenants and landlords who are increasing prices.

The new ordinance would force landlords to give 60 days notice to renters should rent prices increase by 5% or more, allowing renters time and options in a tight market.

“It's a very metered solution that tries to begin dealing with the problem of affordable housing and homeless, but not impose too much upon landlords,” said Charles Gallagher III with Gallagher & Associates Law Firm.

The new ordinance comes after more drastic attempts to slow spiking rental prices failed.

In February, a rent control measure in Tampa was quickly shot down, followed by an ordinance which would have required landlords gives 6 months notice before evicting a tenant.

Both could have been disastrous for the local rental market, and could have forced hundreds of landlords to sell properties instated of continuing to rent them.

The new ordinance, though, seems to strike a balance according to experts, not blocking landlords from spiking rent but at the same time giving renters ample notice to find a new place to live.

“It's not unfair to landlords at all,” said Gallagher. “And in the same token you are giving tenants notice so they can make plans ahead, arrangements if need be. So I think it's the most fair resolution that I have heard so far."

The City of Miami just passed a similar ordinance in recent weeks.

If the ordinance in Tampa is eventually approved, the city would need to create an enforcement mechanism to make sure landlords are abiding by the new rules.