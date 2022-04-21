MILWAUKEE — Summer is right around the corner, and bicycles will be a popular choice for getting around Wisconsin in the warmer months. Dream Bikes in Milwaukee has been busy preparing for its summer season.

Dream Bikes is not only a repair shop but also a nonprofit. The majority of their bikes are donated, repaired and then sold at a lower price. Since 2008, employees have refurbished 25,000 bikes.

Gabriel Manzanet, the shop's assistant manager, said he has a passion for repairing bikes. He’s worked at other bike shops, but said the mission behind Dream Bikes sets it apart from the rest.

“We try our best to essentially fix as many bikes as possible,” said Manzanet. “Not only for the floor and for our sales, but also for giveaways and donations and other community events.”

Manzanet said the basement is filled with hundreds of bikes waiting to be repaired. He said each year the shop donates bikes to young children, veterans and the homeless in need.

With the bike shop being a nonprofit, it relies on donations from the community. That’s why Boyd Coleman of Bayview donated tires, racks and even a mountain bike in hopes to give back to those who can’t afford a brand new bike.

“Just been cleaning out my basement,” said Coleman. “I heard about Dream Bikes before, their mission and what not. So I thought I might as well donate here rather than Goodwill.”

Dream Bikes also has a paid internship program for local teenagers to learn how to repair bikes. Manzanet said high school students will come after school to work. He said since starting the program, Dream Bikes has provided jobs for 350 students.

Milwaukee isn’t the only location either; Madison has a shop. Manzanet said Dream Bikes has po-pup bike repair shops throughout the summer in both Milwaukee and Madison. He said the shops work with the YMCA and other organizations throughout the community.

For more information on the internship program or to donate to the shop, click here.