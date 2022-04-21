TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida House of Representatives is set for a showdown Thursday; its members will vote, after what’s expected to be a lively debate on the bill that could dissolve special service districts like the one Walt Disney World has been designated. Some fear the move could have far-reaching consequences.

The legislation, filed by State Rep. Randy Fine (R- District 53), comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis requested the move to end “independent special districts” in the state.

It’s been criticized as a “knee-jerk reaction” and political retribution against Disney. It comes amid the company’s opposition to the “Parental Rights in Education” law, also dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay Bill.”

Disney’s special district, Reedy Creek, independently handles services like firefighting, EMS, garbage collection, water treatment, parking, and more. That’s what’s leading many to worry over the consequences that ending the district could have.

“Do we care about the consequences of this action we’re taking today?” asked State Rep. Yvonne Hinson (D-District 20) on Wednesday.

“We do,” bill sponsor State Rep. Randy Fine (R-District 53) responded. “That’s why these aren’t sunset-ed immediately. They’re sunseted in June first of next year so there’s the ability to have the discussion over how to deal with this over the next year. It also provides those local governments, if they choose not to get these special districts, time to come up with a plan for how to handle it.”

Not only is Disney’s district at stake; there are five others whose ability to self-govern could also dissolve.

Fine insists there’s time for special districts to be reinstated, should his bill pass before going into effect on June 1, 2023. That applies to those six established before a state constitutional amendment in 1968. Districts would need to realign adherence to these regulations passed after they formed, in order to keep that special district status.

Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph says his county’s taxpayers alone could see a financial obligation of $105 Million to pick up the services currently covered by Disney if its special district is dissolved. He considers it something like a tax break for Disney.

“Quite frankly, I wouldn’t be surprised if Disney’s not popping champagne in the back room somewhere,” Randolph said. “I’m not so sure how this punishes Disney.”

Randolph believes the only way the county could deal with the added expenditures would be to raise property taxes, the county portion estimated to an increase of about 15% and 20%.

Other opponents of the bill are concerned about a potential ripple effect, and the message it sends.

“We many times give incentives for companies to move to Florida. Do you perceive this to be a disincentive for Reedy Creek, for Disney to stay in Florida rather than move someplace else?” State Rep. Geraldine Thompson (D-District 44) asked.

“I don’t mean to be flippant, but I don’t think it would be really easy to put Cinderella’s castle on a truck and drive it somewhere else. That said, I don’t think this legislature would ever allow another company to independently govern itself,” Fine replied.

On Wednesday, the Senate passed the bill. Now it’s all eyes on the House.