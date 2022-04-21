SISTER BAY, Wis.— Businesses in Door County prepared for the upcoming tourism season by stocking up products and gearing up to hire more staff.

Jaime Blossom managed the lunch rush at Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant & Butik. She cleaned and prepared tables, treated customers and led guests to their spot in the dining room.

“Thus far, the winter has been very busy,” Blossom said. “Every weekend we’ve had close to an hour wait on Saturdays and Sundays, and then during the week it’s been pretty steady. We’re one of the few places open just about every day.”

Blossom is the manager at Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant & Butik.

Blossom said it’s tough handling the busy crowds without adequate staff. However, she said with the prospect of more J-1 student visa workers returning to the county as pandemic conditions start to improve, there’s even more excitement about the upcoming season.

“Last summer was the busiest summer we’ve ever had,” said Blossom. “And we were running with, I’d say, 30% less staff.”

The staff at Door Peninsula Winery filled spirit bottles and made wine as they stock up ahead of the tourism rush.

Beth Levendusky said the work is nonstop, but completed with a smile.

“It’s exciting,” Levendusky said. “It’s always a time of year where everything is just full of activity. Every part of our building is just bustling.”

She said the winery will be well stocked once the visitors come.

Blossom said no matter how large the crowds, her Restaurant & Butik staff will be ready to take them on.

“I have no doubt it’s going to busier season than last summer. It’s going to be a record breaker,” she said.​