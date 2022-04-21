RACINE, Wis. — Babyganics, a company selling products like shampoo and sunscreen for babies and young kids, issued a voluntary recall on its chamomile verbena bubble bath.

Two lots of the 20-ounce bottles contained the bacterium Pluralibacter gergoviae. According to the company, “the only products affected are babyganics® 20oz chamomile verbena bubble bath UPC 8 13277 01375 4 with lot codes Y314 and Y315 found at the bottom of the packaging.” The impacted bubble baths were sold in the U.S. in white plastic bottles with green plastic lids.

Pluralibacter gergoviae is an “opportunistic pathogen.” It normally does not cause healthy people to become ill, but it can harm those who are immunocompromised or have irritated or broken skin, such as a diaper rash. So far, the company said no one has become sick from the product but they are continuing to monitor the situation.

The company encouraged those who may have used the impacted product to contact their doctor with concerns. The company also recommended those who may have used the impacted product to clean the bathtub it was used in, including any toys.

The company said no other products contain the bacterium.

Customers who purchased the bubble bath from the lot will receive a full refund if they submit their contact information here. It’s been suggested customers dispose of the bubble bath.

