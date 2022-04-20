WAUSAU, Wis. — The variety of window types make the job interesting for Jacob Abendroth.

He’s a glazier at Kolbe Windows & Doors in Wausau.

“This particular department I really like because you get all kinds of shapes and sizes,” he said. “Right now we’ve got a run of similar same-sized ones, but that’s pretty rare.”

From small windows to large, just about any size or shape can come across his work station.

“You get your segment heads, your half rounds, your radius in and radius out, so it’s not just stamping out squares and rectangles all the time,” he said.

Kolbe Windows & Doors makes custom high-end products for homes and businesses.

It’s seeking 50 people to fill open jobs on the production floor.

Ann Micholic, vice president of human resources, has been with the company for 20 years and said, like her, many of the staff have been there for decades.

But there any many new people as well.

“What we’re looking for are people with diverse backgrounds and different levels of experience,” she said. “We can train people to work on our manufacturing floor but we also welcome people who have maybe worked in the industry or have some carpentry experience. We have jobs for them as well.”

Katie Krauss-Delonay is Kolbe’s half round building coordinator.

She’s been with the company for 34 years and often gets to see the company’s finished work.

“When they show pictures of the finished product and I can say, ‘I remember setting that up. I remember that going out,’ it’s really a sense of pride,” she said. “I can pick out out Kolbe and Kolbe windows too when we’re out driving.”

Abendroth said he’s proud of the products he and his coworkers make.

“I won’t let it go down the line if there’s something wrong with it. The buck stops here,” he said. “That’s kind of the mentality we all have to have to in order to ensure customer satisfaction.”

Careers at Kolbe Windows & Doors can be found here.