MILWAUKEE — Two southside Milwaukee women are helping educate the community on Latino culture through books.

Barbara Cerda and Valeria Cerda just celebrated one year in business in March for their bookstore, La Revo Books.

The Cerda sisters channeled their passion for their Mexican culture and family history, to help inspire others inside and outside of the Latinx community.

The books are for, but not limited to, BIPOC and Latinx readers. The term “La Revo” is a reference to the Mexican Revolution.

Valeria Cerda said La Revo books was started as a way to honor the two women who inspired their journey.

“Both of our grandmothers have passed so I think it was through that grief we were able to create La Revo Books and have it be born as homage to them,” she said.

Valeria Cerda said her grandmothers did a lot of revolutionary things in their own ways. That inspired her to constantly learn about her own culture.

“Growing up I didn’t have a lot of books written by people who look like me and who wrote books especially for me,” Valeria Cerda said.

Barbara Cerda said starting La Revo books was a personal decision and a reflection of her own journey.

“Being able to start a bookstore to empower others to also start their journeys on forming their identity and learning their history has been something that is a huge passion of mine,” she said.

They sell their books online and at pop-up shops throughout Milwaukee.

Their book selection is diverse. Some are written in English, some in Spanish and some in both languages.

“We do ask ourselves what our lives what have looked like had we had our hands on some of these. books earlier on,” said Valeria Cerda.

Their hope is that readers can feel a sense of pride and appreciation for their own culture or other cultures as they flip through the pages of one of their books.