The Department of Justice on Wednesday charged nearly two dozen individuals for allegedly defrauding the federal government’s pandemic relief programs, saying the schemes resulted in nearly $150 million in false billings and theft.

The charges span nine federal districts and range in both scope and scale, federal officials said in a release. In several cases, defendants are accused of offering blood or saliva COVID-19 tests to patients only to turn around to “submit false and fraudulent claims to Medicare for unrelated, medically unnecessary, and far more expensive tests or services,” the DOJ alleges.

One such case out of California concerned owners of a clinical laboratory who allegedly submitted hundreds of millions of dollars in false billing claims for COVID tests. The DOJ charged Imran Shams and Lourdes Navarro with conspiracy to commit health care fraud, conspiracy to pay and payment of illegal kickbacks and bribes, false statements to Medicare and money laundering for allegedly billing Medicare for unneeded tests and offering kickbacks to individuals who helped obtain specimens and test orders.

Six separate cases came from California, including at least three in which individuals were charged with creating various kinds of false COVID-19 testing and vaccine documentation. In another case, 53-year-old Robert Van Camp was charged in Washington for allegedly producing and selling blank vaccination cards to individuals in at least 12 states.

Van Camp allegedly told an undercover agent he had sold the fake cards to “people that are going to the Olympics in Tokyo, three Olympians and their coach in Tokyo, Amsterdam, Hawaii, Costa Rica, Honduras.”

“I’ve got a company, a veterinary company, has 30 people going to Canada every f****** day, Canada back. Mexico is big,” he allegedly told the agent. “And like I said, I’m in 12 or 13 states, so until I get caught and go to jail, f*** it, I’m taking the money! I don’t care.”

Other cases were filed in Maryland, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee and Utah.

“This COVID-19 health care fraud enforcement action involves extraordinary efforts to prosecute some of the largest and most wide-ranging pandemic frauds detected to date,” Kevin Chambers, director for COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement, said in a statement. “The scale and complexity of the schemes prosecuted today illustrates the success of our unprecedented interagency effort to quickly investigate and prosecute those who abuse our critical health care programs.”

Chambers, an associate deputy attorney general, was appointed in March to lead criminal and civil enforcement efforts targeting pandemic-related fraud. At the time, the DOJ had initiated enforcement actions relating to nearly $8 billion in pandemic-related fraud.

In December, the U.S. Secret Service said nearly $100 billion at minimum had been stolen from COVID-19 relief programs designed to help businesses and people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic coronavirus pandemic. The Secret Service didn’t include COVID-19 fraud cases prosecuted by the Justice Department in its estimate.

The Labor Department reported about $87 billion in unemployment benefits could have been paid improperly, with a significant portion attributable to fraud.

Some of the people included in Wednesday’s announcement were "committing fraud before the pandemic," DOJ officials told reporters at a briefing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.