A local not-for-profit dedicated to environmental issues is continuing their fight to keep Costco out of a certain area in Albany County.

Save the Pine Bush is fighting to have their case heard.

It’s important to note there have been two separate cases brought up against the town of Guilderland and Pyramid Management, the management group overseeing the project.

People who live in the area opened the case first, focusing on traffic and privacy concerns. In that case, residents eventually lost, but Save the Pine Bush has very different concerns, and until now, it has lumped in its lawsuit with that of the neighbors.

All the litigation has delayed construction on the project.

Pyramid Management has proposed plans to build a Costco store along with 18 gas pumps off Western Avenue near Crossgates Mall right along the Pine Bush. Their plans also include an apartment building on Rapp Road with over 200 units.

Now again, the concerns from Save the Pine Bush are different from that of the residents. In court on March 23, their lawyer advocated for hearing the cases separately.

Save the Pine Bush takes issue with potential environmental concerns the Costco and its 18 pumps could cause, including harm to the wildlife in the Pine Bush, especially the Karner Blue Butterflies.

“Save the Pine Bush hopes the judges will find in our favor on this case,” Save the Pine Bush volunteer Lynne Jackson said. “We are losing Pine Bush ecosystem to development acre by acre. Are our grandchildren going to look at us and ask why there are so few gas stations on Western Avenue? Or are our grandchildren going to ask us why we let the Pine Bush die and where did the Karner Blue butterflies go?”

The Town of Guilderland’s Planning Board did not respond to requests for comment.

While the Pine Bush is protected land, it’s the only area that has been dedicated to the Pine Bush Preserve that is safe from development.

Save the Pine Bush has a virtual Earth Day event on April 20 at 6:30 p.m. where people can learn more information. Visit their website to join the Zoom.