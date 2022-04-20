AUSTIN, Texas — The way technology has catapulted human convenience is immense. There are many options now available to smartphone users at the cash register, from Apple Pay to Google Pay, etc. Now, Amazon’s latest payment option can be added to the digital wallet of Austinites.

The Arbor Trails Whole Foods Market in Austin is accepting Amazon One’s pay-by-palm option. It’s the first Austin Whole Foods Market location as well as the first region outside of Seattle to offer this payment option.

Amazon One uses the unique design of your palm to perform a recognition service with its visual technology. To use the service, you must take a minute to enroll and register your device, then scan your palm for identification. It’s free to use and an Amazon account isn't required.

“We selected palm recognition for a few important reasons. One reason was that palm recognition is considered more private than some biometric alternatives because you can’t determine a person’s identity by looking at an image of their palm,” said Amazon. “It also requires someone to make an intentional gesture by holding their palm over the device to use. And it’s contactless, which we think customers will appreciate, especially in current times. Ultimately, using a palm as a biometric identifier puts customers in control of when and where they use the service.”

Once an Amazon One account is created, you’ll be able to manage your Amazon One ID, which will contain your palm signature, payment information and contact information. To pay at participating locations, you simply hover your palm over the Amazon One device and enjoy the “contactless transaction.”

More Austin-based Whole Foods stores will be available soon for Amazon One, according to Amazon officials. This includes locations at The Domain, East Austin, Lamar, Gateway, Bee Cave and Cedar Park.