MADISON, Wis.— A brightly colored sale sign inside Madison's Atwood Avenue Sugar Shack means it's the end of an era. The beloved Dane County record store will close its doors on Record Day, Saturday, April 23.

But for decades, owner Gray John Feest made sure customers never skipped a beat.

"Probably about 25 years, waking up early every Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning and going to garage sales," Feest said about the grind to find those sweet deals.

"And I found a lot of fun interesting stuff that way," Feest said with a chuckle.

He has rehomed thousands of rare records through the years, with some real old fashioned elbow grease.

Feest pulled out his water bottle concoction with a small amount of isopropyl alcohol and some special water.

"The secret is it's distilled water, not tap water, can't clean scratches, but you can clean off dust and grime," he said.

Feest was so grateful he could restore the relics and see a resurgence in their popularity.

"They came and went and came back again. I mean there was a period of about probably 15 years when nobody was buying records; it started coming back about a decade ago and now they're going strong," he said.

But with his lease ending at the end of the month to make way for a wine and liquor shop, Feest decided it would hit all the right notes to retire on Record Day.

"It's going to be made a little easier because one of my former employees is going to take what's left of the inventory and put it in storage for now but open up and when she finds a good retail location, she'll open up and then i'll be able to visit as a customer," he said.

He hopes many of his clients still save the music and continue to buy vinyl.

"I hope people keep keep liking having their hands on the music," Feest said.

Because the record man's famous front door quote, is one he may have started as a gimmick, but one he now takes to heart: "Since 1981, putting a little smile in your ear."

Feast said he was still planning to do online sales.