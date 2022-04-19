CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have terminated contracts with the city of Rock Hill for the construction of the new team headquarters and practice facility, according to a statement released Tuesday.

A spokesperson with GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC, which has been representing Tepper Sports & Entertainment, said the city has “failed to issue the bonds or provide funding for the public infrastructure for the project.”

In 2020, the city had reportedly agreed to issue $225 million worth of bonds to cover public infrastructure costs related to the facility’s construction.

The statement says the city of Rock Hill became delinquent on its obligation on February 26, 2021, and failed to uphold its side of the deal, despite GTRE's persistent efforts throughout 2021.

“On March 18, 2022, GTRE issued a default notice and the City did not cure its default within the prescribed 30-day cure period,” the statement said. “It is unfortunate that some recently decided to conduct a misguided, destructive public relations campaign to obscure their failures.”

GTRE says notices formally terminating the previous agreements have been sent to the city, but it's prepared to discuss the “significant challenges ahead” with city and other interested parties.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill in 2019 that included up to $120 million in tax breaks for the team, exempting them from paying state income taxes for players, coaches and other employees for 15 years.

The 240-acre facility, located just over the North and South Carolina state line, was scheduled for completion in 2023.