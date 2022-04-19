MILWAUKEE — If you have ever been to a wedding, summer festival or a banquet in the Milwaukee area, chances are you have eaten food prepared by Saz’s.

As more and more events return to normal this summer and beyond, the well-known restaurant and catering company is looking to grow their staff.

Saz’s needs dozens of employees in a variety of areas, including in the kitchen and serving guests.

Positions range from part-time to full time, and many seasonal positions to staff summer festivals such as Summerfest.

In an era where finding staff in the hospitality industry has been challenging, Saz’s Chief Progress Officer Kellie Commons said offering staff flexibility has allowed them to remain competitive in the job market.

“We are more flexible than ever, making ourselves mindful of the opportunities people have to drive their own schedule,” Commons said.

Current Saz’s employees said the fact that no two days are the same always keeps things interesting.

Dreis Zouine works as a lead caterer for the company. He said you never know where the day may take you.

“You just never know where you are going to go, one day I got to work up in the Allen Bradley clock tower, someplace I never thought I would be, but it is just really cool you switch it up every day,” Zouine said.

To learn more about the positions available with Saz’s, visit their website, which highlights the types of jobs available as well as salary information.