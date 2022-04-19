MILWAUKEE — The increasing cost of food isn’t just hitting consumers; it is also impacting food banks and food pantries.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin said with food prices on the rise, demand for services has been increasing as well.

The challenge they are facing is that it costs them more to obtain food.

Scott Marshall, with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, said it cost them about $30,000 to purchase a full truckload of food before inflation.

Now it costs them between $40,000 to $50,000. Marshall said the increased cost of food, combined with increased demand, has proven challenging.

“The dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to. For families living paycheck to paycheck, it means they have to go for less and they need to rely on our network,” Marshall said. “On the food bank side, it affects the cost of the food that we buy we need to be able to stretch our dollars.”

Marshall said that increased fuel costs are also having an impact on their fleet of distribution trucks based in Milwaukee and Appleton.

Overall, Marshall said between fuel and food costs, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin has been spending about 25% more than they had budgeted for this year.

To learn more about Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, including how to donate, visit https://feedingamericawi.org/.