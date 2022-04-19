BEREA, Ohio — No two days look the same for business owner Angela Brooks.

“My mornings are mostly admin work,” she said. “I'm kind of reviewing my orders for the week, figuring out what I need to order, what I have plenty of stock on. I do things like payroll, checking emails — all that fun stuff.”

She said being the owner of Mootown Creamery is something she wouldn’t change for the world.

“It started in Middleburg Heights,” she said. “Berea was the second location of a once thriving franchise that disbanded in 2008, leaving us to be the only store independently ran.”

She said she looks forward to the weather getting nicer.

“More and more families are starting to come out,” she said. “We're staying open a little bit later. The sun is staying up. It's just a great time of year.”

However, inflation and supply chain issues are a cause of concern.

“So, simple stuff like getting spoons and straws and cups have been increasingly difficult and food costs themselves have gone up, or my dairy has quadrupled in price,” she said.

She said it’s also been difficult to obtain some supplies.

“A lot of shopping around, calling new suppliers and seeing who has what in stock,” she said. “It's been a little wild, trying to source some of the products. You know, we've had to get creative.”

She said she encourages people to shop local and support small businesses.

“There's a lot going on,” she said. “We're still kind of coming out of the recovery of the pandemic. So, just having a good attitude, you know, having a positive outlook on everything just makes the day go by a little bit easier.”

Brooks said the shop averages about two dozen flavors between their dairy and vegan flavors.