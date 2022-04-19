WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fashion designer and founder of Bella Te Couture Formal and Alternations Shop, Tiffany Flowers, is seeing a rising demand in services as wedding season, proms and graduations approach.

Flowers opened Bella Te Couture in Winston-Salem in 2014. The last few years, she hasn’t seen as much business because the pandemic canceled milestone events for many people. Just four months into the year, Flowers is seeing wild demand as people prepare for proms, graduations, bridal showers, weddings and other major events.

“Since February, I see a turn in clientele in general, with weddings especially,” Flowers said.

Last year, Flowers saw more than 500 customers for alterations, and made between 50 to 80 custom looks. This year, Flowers has already seen 300 customers for alterations and made 100 custom looks.

“We’re not even halfway through the year, and prom season is definitely the bulk of that, so it’s exciting,” she said.

Flowers spends 6-10 hours on each piece, hand-sewing, hand-beading, doing alterations and creating original designs. She has a team of part-time seamstresses that assist in handling this demand.

Flowers is expecting to see more clients as the summer approaches. She says even with this demand, many are still holding off on their events, and she hopes to see clientele double next year.

“When someone’s wearing a garment that they love, and they feel beautiful in, you can tell in the walk, the way they look, the way they just stand, they’re whole confidence level is there,” she said.

